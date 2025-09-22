Govt's $20m ED funding injection 'not any new money'

The government says the $20m in funding will be used to bring more frontline staff into the sector. Photo: ODT files

A $20 million funding injection could mean cuts to other areas of Health New Zealand, an emergency doctor has warned.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the boost on Sunday, hoping it will bring more frontline staff into the sector and relieve pressure on hospitals over the next nine months.

Brown said this winter had been the busiest ever for emergency departments.

"We know more will be needed in the years ahead. This is about investing now, while Health New Zealand plans for the future," he said on Sunday.

The $20m is part of Health New Zealand's $1.37 billion annual uplift.

Northland emergency doctor Gary Payinda said the boost was not new money.

"The money that was announced for EDs, the twenty million, is part of that uplift which was already announced and known ages ago," he said.

"It's just curious that this is a new announcement but it's not any new money."

Payinda said he was concerned the funding would mean cuts to other areas of Health New Zealand.

"It gives the impression that the emergency departments funds are being boosted with new dollars, when in reality it is coming from a cut somewhere else within Health New Zealand," he said.

"They don't tell you what is going to be cut, is it going to be social work, is it going to be support services or midwifery, and of course that's the concern."

Announcement gives clarity - Brown

The health minister said while the money was already part of the last Budget, announcing what it would be used for gave the public clarity.

"These are projects that have been identified from our hospital leadership to help make sure we can deliver care for patients more efficiently and effectively as we work towards meeting our health targets," Simeon Brown told Morning Report.

Brown said there was always a need to invest more.

"But these are additional projects that wouldn't have been funded if we hadn't allocated this money in the Budget.

On emergency departments, which are getting a separate multi-million dollar boost, Brown said it would mean significantly more staff.

There would be a process to find what mix of staffing is needed, he said.

"Some hospitals will be doctors, others will be more nurses, others will be needing to make sure there's the right support staff to keep patient flow moving through the hospital."

When asked on RNZ about current ED wait times, striking health staff and whether enough money was being put in, Brown said there was without doubt pressure on the health system and more money was being invested.

"We need to make sure that every single dollar is delivering the best value for patients and for frontline staff," the minister said.