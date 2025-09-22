More wild weather in store for start to school holidays

State Highway 6, between Lower Buller Gorge and Punakaiki, was closed overnight because of a slip. Photo: Supplied/NZTA

More wild weather is expected in some parts of the country, with heavy rain expected in the south-west and parts of the North Island.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Fiordland and the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers.

Otago headwaters are likely to see periods of heavy rain, approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide between 2pm today and 5am Tuesday.

Fiordland, north of Doubtful Sound is in for a period of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms from noon today until midnight tonight.

Up to 220mm of rain is expected at Taranaki Maunga, while the Tararua ranges may get up to 160 millimetres of rain.

Taranaki and the Tararua ranges are both under an orange heavy rain warning until early Tuesday morning.

Heavy downpours are also expected around the Kapiti Coast on Monday, with about 11 millimetres falling in Paraparaumu in the past hour.

Severe gales rattled both Wellington and Marlborough overnight with gusts peaking at 133 km/h at Mount Kaukau.

Firefighters responded to one weather-related callout when a tree was uprooted at a property in Eketahuna.

The wild weather comes after a severe red wind warning was issued for the Canterbury region, with much of the South Island also under weather warnings.

Hundreds lost power, trees and lampposts were blown over, and people were asked to stay at home.

A major highway along the South Island's West Coast also remains shut due to a slip.

State Highway 6, between Lower Buller Gorge and Punakaiki, closed overnight.

It is one of a series of slips around the mainland following wild weather, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

Motorists are asked to detour via inland routes, including State Highway 6 from Lower Buller Gorge onto State Highway 69 and State Highway 7 from Reefton, then returning onto State Highway 6 in Greymouth.

An NZTA spokesperson said the detours would add about 90 minutes to the journey time of motorists.

"Crews will be working to clear the SH6 slip and an update will be provided when the road status changes."

Metservice Meteorologist Dom Barry said that front was now bringing wind and rain to the central and lower North Island.

"That front does continue to move northwards and then off the country as we head into tomorrow."

However, Barry said there was wet weather on the way.

"Unfortunately it is not the news that most parents would hope for, we have a series of fronts that will be moving up the country throughout the week, bringing rain to many areas."

He said the worst areas for rain were expected to be in the south, west and north of both islands.

"Those in the eastern North Island will see the least amount of rain, as well as those in the eastern South Island however that doesn't mean they get away unscathed either."

Of the major centres Aucklanders and Wellingtonians could expect it to be a wet week, he said.

Barry said whilst it would be wet there were no large areas of concern weatherwise currently.

"As the week progresses we could expect to see some potential for heavier rain for the likes of Bay of Plenty, maybe the Coromandel Peninsula or Taranaki."

He said by Friday there would likely be less heavy rain falling.