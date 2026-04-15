Ministry document claims 'no evidence' hundreds without shelter

A government document says there is "no evidence" hundreds of New Zealanders live without shelter. Photo: RNZ

A government document says it is a "narrative" that hundreds of New Zealanders live without shelter, and there is "no evidence" to validate that.

The Ministry of Social Development internal briefing said a plan to support rough sleepers was put together "to support dispelling any myths and ensure those without shelter are not disadvantaged".

When RNZ put those comments to the ministry, it said they did not reflect its views and should not have been included.

MSD's 'Tactical Plan for Rough Sleepers' involved staff working closely with community organisations to ensure homeless people were getting the support they needed.

RNZ obtained a number of documents about it under the Official Information Act, including the plan's 10-page "implementation guidelines", a slide deck and the two-page briefing to regional managers.

A section of the briefing read: "There is a narrative across the sector that there are hundreds of NZs without shelter and there is a lack of willingness to engage with MSD. There is no evidence to validate these statements, however MSD want to ensure that those who are sleeping rough are on the public housing register, thus improving their ability to secure housing."

It went on: "To support dispelling any myths and ensure those without shelter are not disadvantaged MSD have put in place a short term Tactical Plan for Rough Sleepers in targeted locations across six MSD regions."

None of the other documents referenced myths or narratives.

MSD's enablement group general manager Karen Hocking said MSD knew people were sleeping rough, and that some of them may be reluctant to engage with its staff.

"The comments you have identified in the document do not reflect the Ministry's position on the incidence of rough sleeping in New Zealand," she said.

They were inaccurate and should not have been included, she said.

"This document's purpose was to brief regional managers on the Tactical Plan, and to ask them to redouble their efforts to work with those who were in contact with rough sleepers."

Hocking said the paragraphs in question "shouldn't be seen in isolation".

"The wider message of the slide deck was accurate and clear to the regional managers who were the audience - we are working with our community partners to connect rough sleepers with the right support."

The tactical plan was developed and implemented at pace to address an urgent need, she said.

Plan helps support hundreds of rough sleepers

Hocking said through the plan, MSD has engaged with about 650 people - 380 of whom were sleeping rough - and most were happy to take up offers of support.

"One of the aims of the tactical plan was to respond to feedback from the social sector that rough sleepers may be reluctant to engage with us.

"We wanted to ensure that people sleeping rough, had access to our products and services and were being assessed for housing options."

MSD noted it was difficult to understand the full extent of rough sleeping in New Zealand, Hocking said.

Ministers have agreed homelessness is a problem, though it was difficult to keep tabs of numbers.

In Auckland alone, local officials estimated there were more than 600 people sleeping rough.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's Homelessness Insights Report last year revealed homelessness was increasing but it was unclear by how much.