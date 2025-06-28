Snow-hit highways in Otago open, but care needed

Crews work to clear roads affected by heavy snow in Central Otago this morning. PHOTO CENTRAL OTAGO DISTRICT COUNCIL

All state highways in Otago have reopened after heavy snow, but motorists are advised to take care amid more snow and rain warnings.

A low off the South Island east coast was expected to bring heavy rain to the lower South Island and more snow to inland parts of Otago and Southland on Saturday, MetService says.

A heavy snow watch remains in place for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden, also inland Dunedin and Clutha from 9am until 7pm today. Periods of heavy snow were expected above 400 metres, where snowfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

A heavy rain watch was also in place for Southland about and east of Mossburn from 9am until 3pm today. Periods of heavy rain were expected and amounts may approach warning criteria.

There were ice warnings at Middlemarch and Outram, near Dunedin.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago has reopened after heavy snow overnight. Photo: MetService

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said crews had working hard to reopen state highways following heavy snow.

State Highway 85 from Omakau to Kyeburn had reopened by 10.15am

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) from Tarras to Omarama was the next to open by 11am, followed by SH87 from Middlemarch to Kyeburn and SH85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston by 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for Southern police said motorists should drive to conditions and allow for extra time on their journey.

"Reducing speed, using headlights and windscreen wipers, and wearing seatbelts will also ensure a safe trip. Our roads are unforgiving and less predictable in our icy winter conditions, please drive with caution."

In Central Otago, thick snow and ice was affecting roads in the Manuherekia and Maniototo areas, and caution was advised if using them, a spokeswoman for the district council said.

By 10am the Ida Valley Omakua Road had reopened.

However, rain and snow flurries were continuing and isolated areas of flooding were to be expected throughout Central Otago, she said.

The Danseys Pass Road was closed from the gates past the Danseys Pass hotel.

The Crown Range summit blanketed in snow this morning. Photo: MetService

Heavy snow was affecting the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka this morning, and chains are needed if using the alpine pass.

A snow warning was also in place for Southland's Milford Rad (SH94).

Ski fields near Wānaka have been blanketed, with Cardona Alpine Resort reporting 29cm of fresh snow overnight and more expected throughout the day.

"The forecast has snow continuing throughout the morning and snow flurries over the day. Lifts will be delayed opening. Our teams are out assessing conditions, and we will open terrain as soon as its safe."

At Treble Cone, 25cm had fallen in time for the ski field's opening day today.

"Triple Treat groomed flat with fresh snow on top and we aim to open Upper Main Street and Big Skite pending patrol setup. Take care if venturing off-trail as this snow is thin. Cafe will be cranking with live DJs this afternoon."

Drivers were advised chains were needed at both ski fields.

Meanwhile, flood repair works are scheduled for SH1 near Hampden in North Otago and SH8 near Lawrence and Beaumont. Stop and go traffic controls may be in place, RNZ reported.

Snow warnings for alpine roads

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

From midnight on Friday until 9pm on Saturday

Snow is forecast to lower to 600 metres, and 3cm to 6cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

CROWN RANGE ROAD

From 2am to 6pm on Saturday

Snow forecast to lower to 500 metres, and 4cm to 8cm may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

MILFORD ROAD (SH94)

From 2am to 1pm on Saturday

Snow forecast to lower to 700 metres, and 2cm to 5cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

