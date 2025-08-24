Pumas claim historic win over All Blacks

New Zealand's Fabian Holland puts a tackle in on Argentina's Pedro Rubiolo. Photo: Reuters

Argentina have shocked the All Blacks 29-23 in their Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires, beating New Zealand on home soil for the first time.

After a comfortable victory in the first test last weekend, the All Blacks were looking to make it two from two against the Pumas but three yellow cards didn't help their cause.

Argentina dominated possession early before Billy Proctor scored the first try for the All Blacks halfway through the first half. Five minutes later Fletcher Newell scored another.

But momentum changed quickly when Will Jordan was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute for what was deemed foul play in a late shot.

A minute later the Pumas took advantage of the All Blacks being down a man and Juan Martin González powered over and the conversion put them on equal footing with New Zealand.

Tupou Vaa'i then received a yellow card and Argentina could have easily crossed over again but the All Blacks were heroic on defence with two men down.

The scores were locked 13-13 at half time and the All Blacks had to start the second period with just 13 men.

Argentina took the lead with two penalties before Gonzalo Garcia scored the home side's second try of the match, which was duly converted and the Pumas led 26-13 with 20 minutes left.

Playing with some desperation the All Blacks scored a try through a Samisoni Taukei'aho line-out drive, and the visitors were in it again when the try was converted.

Sevu Reece then received a yellow card, with eight minutes left in the match.

The Pumas were determined to achieve a rare win over the All Blacks and another penalty pushed their lead out to 29-20 with six minutes left.

Argentine fans were already celebrating when the All Blacks kicked a penalty just before full time.