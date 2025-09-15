Black Ferns tackle midfield problem

Black Fern Theresa Setefano (left) and South Africa's Aphiwe Ngwevu on Saturday. The Kiwi later failed a head injury assessment. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Defending champion Black Ferns are facing a midfield injury crisis five days out from their World Cup semi-final against Canada, with an unnamed player flying to England as cover.

New Zealand team management confirmed to RNZ today a replacement back had been called into the squad, though they are tight-lipped on who that player will be.

Three of the side's four specialist midfielders are in doubt for the clash with world No 2 Canada in Bristol.

Seasoned second five-eighth Theresa Setefano failed a head injury assessment during the 46-17 quarterfinal win over South Africa on Saturday (local time) and is likely to be ruled out under World Rugby's mandatory 12-day minimum stand-down protocols.

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i Sylvia Brunt is also in doubt after suffering delayed symptoms from her second head knock this tournament, sustained during the final pool match against Ireland a week ago.

Meanwhile, Amy du Plessis is definitely out for the remainder of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Centre Stacey Waaka is the only specialist midfielder thought to be fit to face Canada in what shapes as a clash of two evenly matched sides.

The replacement player is expected to be confirmed late on Monday night.

There are only a handful of realistic candidates who could be called in as replacements.

One option is 21-year-old Hannah King, who was part of the Black Ferns' Pacific Four Series squad in May but missed out on World Cup selection.

Although usually a first-five, she has the versatility to slot into the midfield and was notably absent from Canterbury's Farah Palmer Cup side that beat Auckland on Sunday.

Another possible candidate is 26-year-old Mererangi Paul, who also featured in the Black Ferns squad earlier this year and has primarily been used as a fullback or wing.