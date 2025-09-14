Black Ferns see off Bok Women in World Cup quarter-final

Photo: Screengrab via X

The Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup title defence remains alive after a dominant second-half display secured them a 46-17 quarterfinall victory over the Springbok Women in Exeter on Sunday morning.

But while the scoreline suggests a comfortable win, the opening 40 minutes told a very different story.

"We understood that they were playing for something beyond the rugby field today and it took a really long time, longer than it should have, to defuse that," Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant said after the match.

South Africa starved New Zealand of both possession and territory in the first half, forcing the Black Ferns into a staggering 143 tackles compared to the Springboks' 16.

"It felt like that - they are some big bodies and we were on defence for a long time," hooker Georgia Ponsonby said.

"South Africa, I feel like they reinvented the game a bit today. They played to their strengths in what they brought to the game ... and that first half was a battle."

Despite the final margin, Springboks coach Swys de Bruin was adamant his side had achieved something far more meaningful than the scoreboard could reflect.

"I cry every day of pride," he said.

"We don't just want to play rugby to win, we want to make a difference now. For us, it's more than just a game, it's about leaving a legacy, and I want to compliment this team - they did."

While South Africa's men are two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springbok Women are only just beginning to make their mark on the international stage. This year's squad became the first South African women's team to reach the knockout stages of a Rugby World Cup.

"What they left behind is what counts. That's what sport is about at the end of the day, and that makes me proud," de Bruin said.

He believes this tournament has awakened "somewhat of a giant" within South African women's rugby.

"Rugby is so healthy in South Africa right now ... but this gave everyone a reason, what happened in this tournament, to really make a concerted effort to let South African women's rugby grow."

De Bruin also pointed to the Springbok men's record-breaking 43-10 victory over the All Blacks earlier in the day as a source of inspiration for his players.

"It was the sense of belief that grew in that game this morning. I was looking at their faces and it was like, if they can do it, we can do it."

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting echoed the excitement around the growth of the game in the southern hemisphere.

"What they're playing for is massive. They've been on the sevens circuit for a bit, but let's play some more games," he said.

The Black Ferns will now travel to Bristol, to face Canada in next weekend's semifinal.