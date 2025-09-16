One critical, one seriously injured in Oamaru crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Oamaru. Photo: Andrew Ashton

Two people were injured in Oamaru, one critically, when a car and motorcycle collided this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at the intersection of Ouse St and Thames St (State Highway 1), near Waitaki Girls’ High School at 12.50pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one critically injured patient was being flown to Christchurch Hospital and one seriously injured patient flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A helicopter arrives at the scene of the crash. Photo: Andrew Ashton

Both patients could be seen being treated by paramedics before two rescue helicopters arrived.

The spokeswoman said the northbound lanes were closed with diversions in place, and the south bound lanes would be closed to allow the rescue helicopters to land.

"Those travelling northbound are advised to take Trent St."

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and the Serious Crash Unit have been notified, she said.