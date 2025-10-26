Race double fundraiser

Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations committee co-chairwoman Wendy Jones and committee secretary Joanne Rose test out the rail trolley car to be used in next month’s fundraising trolley race event. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

This year’s annual Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations hope to start with a bang and a novel way to raise funds for both the festival and the Oamaru Steam and Rail Restoration Society.

Festival co-ordinator Ev Deans said there would be a railway trolley car-racing event with a $30 entry fee on November 13 to raise funds in a fun and competitive way.

"It’s just a bit of old-time, old-fashioned fun, really, but like a lot of these heritage festivals we have to apply for funds, so every little penny helps."

The idea is to get local businesses involved, with companies such as PlaceMakers, New World and Woolworths being invited to participate.

"We’ll be doing it along the track here at lunchtime so that we can get people out."

Spectators are also welcome.

The event is open to the general public as well as local businesses and groups with up to four people in a team.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 13 from 1pm to 3pm in Harbour St.

Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations committee co-chairwoman Wendy Jones is excited about this year’s event being just a few weeks away. The celebrations run from November 13-16.

"The committee and our fabulous event co-ordinator, Ev Deans, have been busily working behind the scenes to bring this year’s celebrations together, and we’re excited that so many associates have jumped on board with this year’s theme — Oamaru Noir: Scoundrels, Secrets and Shadows."

Register for the railway trolley car racing by emailing: ev@vhc.co.nz