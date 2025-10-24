ORC hopes low-cost shuttle trial fills a gap

Trevor Goodin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Regional Council has provided $25,000 for the trial of the Oamaru-Palmerston community shuttle that will provide transport for people wanting to travel to Dunedin or other areas between Oamaru and Dunedin.

Steering committee chairman Trevor Goodin said that after a three-month campaign to rally the community and provide a much-needed transport service, the six-month trial would begin on November 4.

He said the ORC have been "extremely supportive" of the trial.

"They’ve given us a grant for $25,000 to run the trial after that was taken out of our rates in the past couple of years for a bus service we didn’t actually have here, so that’s great and they’re also offering to help us market the shuttle around the region," Mr Goodin said.

The service is run by volunteers and offers a low-cost transport option three times a week.

ORC regional planning and transport general manager Anita Dawe said they were pleased to be able to support the Oamaru community in this way.

"Community transport is a new and developing space for ORC and we’re grateful to have such a willing community to lead this trial with us," she said.

The shuttle will leave Oamaru on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, with stops at the North End, South Hill and Awamoa. Stops at Maheno, Herbert, Hampden and Moeraki will also be available for pickups and drop-offs.

Ms Dawe said they hoped for a sustainable and well-supported community transport option that fills the gap for those that need it.

"We’re keen to see a successful trial, which will enable our council to have discussions about long-term options," she said.

Mr Goodin said the six-month trial over the summer months would be to gauge the interest of people wanting to get from Oamaru to Dunedin for anything other than health appointments — "people who might want to do Christmas shopping, or have appointments with lawyers or professionals".

"About 50% of the population in Oamaru is either retired or at retiring age and a lot of them can’t drive, so we could take them," Mr Goodin said.

The shuttle will connect with the 11am Orbus route 1 bus from Palmerston to Dunedin, arriving at the Dunedin Bus Hub at noon.

The shuttle will leave the Dunedin Bus Hub at 6pm travelling to Palmerston, where the shuttle will meet passengers then travelling to Oamaru, arriving at about 7.45pm, Mr Goodin said.

Passengers from Palmerston (and other points between) are welcome to use the service in reverse, travelling north at 11am, and returning to Palmerston later in the afternoon, he said.

Waitaki mayor-elect Melanie Tavendale also attended the public meeting as a mayoral candidate in which there was a "very positive response" from a "very good cross section of the community" for the shuttle, Mr Goodin said.

Mr Goodin said the cost of the shuttle would be $5 cash each way, and Orbus fares range from $1.50 to $2.50 each way with a Bee Card, depending on whether a passenger qualifies for a concession available with a Bee Card, or $3 cash.

Advance bookings open on Monday.

