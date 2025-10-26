Keeping holiday vehicles on the go

DC Auto & RV owner Darren Milmine says his eclectic collection of skills as a former carpenter and engineer make for a good fit when it comes to restoring and repairing caravans. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

With a noticeable up-tick in visitors’ campervans around Waitaki recently, one Oamaru businessman is ensuring tourist stays are not cut short by broken-down campervans or leaky caravans.

With a background in automobiles, carpentry, building and engineering, Darren Milmine opened his DC Auto & RV workshop about seven months ago, offering services for campervans, caravans, automotive repairs, and warrant of fitness inspections for all motor vehicles.

He said having an eclectic collection of skills as a former carpenter and engineer made for a good fit when it came to restoring and repairing caravans.

"Having done a lot of plumbing and electrical work in my time as well, sort of just opened me up to offer my services to be able to repair these sort of things.

"I see it as just a point of difference, you know. People either have to go to Palmerston or Ashburton is the next one, way there."

Oamaru’s location was ideal for the venture, he said.

"We’re quite smack bang in the middle of everything here in Oamaru. So it will increase through summer, and there’s more people in town I’ve seen lately too. It’s been quite busy. It’s really good."

There was now no excuse for leaving caravans parked in driveways.

"Generally people who have caravans are happy people because they holiday more but because a lot of people have caravans and they sit around, I’m always saying get out and use them."

Mr Milmine started his career with an apprenticeship at Hampden Motors, following in his late father Dave’s footsteps, and previously worked in engineering and building industries.

The business is a one-person operation, focusing on providing repair services for travellers and local clients, with an emphasis on helping people keep and use their vehicles.

Mr Milmine finds the work enjoyable and anticipates increased business during the summer tourism season, relying mainly on word-of-mouth recommendations, although there are challenges around sourcing parts for different caravan makes and models. But he maintains a positive attitude and network of industry contacts to help resolve issues.v