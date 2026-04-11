Gibbons named for relay team

Jorja Gibbons. Photo: file

Jorja Gibbons collected a special birthday present.

The Otago sprinter marked her 20th birthday yesterday in style after being named in New Zealand’s first relay team selected to compete at the world athletics relays in Botswana next month.

Gibbons, who earns her first senior team selection, is joined by Otago runner Hayato Yoneto in the squad, while fellow Otago athlete Shay Veitch is in the travelling squad.

Olympian Zoe Hobbs and Tiaan Whelpton headline a team that includes Brooke Somerfield, Lex Revell-Lewis, alongside travelling squad members Georgia Hulls and Samantha Lathwood.

The team will compete in the 4x100m relay on May 2 and head to a pre-camp in Potchefstroom, South Africa ahead of the event.

"It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of this team heading to Gaborone," Hobbs said.

"It’s also really special to see a few of the team earn their first black singlet. Especially Brooke, someone I’ve grown up alongside in the sport and seeing her reach this senior milestone, along with Hayato, Shay, and Jorja, Georgia and Samantha."

Athletics New Zealand chief executive Cam Mitchell said the relays were a great step forward for the sport and paid tribute to the crew who had self-funded and driven the opportunity to be part of the world event.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz