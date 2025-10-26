Classic truck convoy passes through

A 100-strong classic truck convoy made a stir in Oamaru on Thursday, paying tribute to a Southland trucking industry icon.

The Bill Richardson Truck Rally rolled into Oamaru as part of that event, on its way to Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill.

More than 100 trucks and around 200 participants took part in the rally, covering the lower South Island.

It started from Christchurch on Wednesday and finished in Invercargill last Friday — Bill’s birthday.

Bill’s daughter Jocelyn O’Donnell said her father would have been 85 and told the Otago Daily Times she had great satisfaction with the huge turnout.

"I’m rapt, absolutely rapt with turnout. We’ve got, I think, 103 trucks and we still had registrations coming until a couple of days ago. So, we’re absolutely delighted to see all these trucks turn up and they all look immaculate.

"It’s a great community. I love the trucking industry, such great people. It’s been a lot of fun and a nice way to commemorate Dad."

Invercargill resident, 42-year trucking veteran and friend of Bill Bobby Bates participated in the rally in a 1994 Mack in Southern livery.

"The camaraderie is just unbelievable. Really unbelievable, you know, especially these joining from North Island. It just shows you how much respect Bill had, you know, with people. It’s really cool, man."

A Waitaki District Council spokesperson said the council welcomed the entries to the Bill Richardson Truck Rally for an overnight stop in Oamaru.

"The organisers were in touch with the council about finding a space for the participating vehicles park up for an overnight stay close to accommodation earlier this year, and the council provided a list of potential parking areas, accommodation, event spaces and local transport to suit their needs.

"We’re pleased that local businesses have provided appropriate spaces for larger vehicles to park up overnight — and welcome the drivers and passengers to enjoy the town’s accommodation and businesses during their brief stop here."

Transport entrepreneur and Invercargill resident Bill Richardson poured decades of passion into restoring trucks, and he took great pride in showing people his trucks. After his death in 2005, that idea morphed into the 2015 creation of Bill Richardson Transport World — the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world, boasting more than 300 classics.