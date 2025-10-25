Severe weather 'piling in' for much of NZ

MetService is predicting snow to low levels early next week. File photo

More “significant weather” is on the way for parts of New Zealand, as many people pick up from destructive winds that lashed the country on Thursday.

The battered South will be breathing a sigh of relief as the incoming strong winds and heavy rain look set to hit hardest further north.

MetService says much of the country could see localised heavy rain, and areas from Northland all the way to Marlborough are at risk of severe northwest gales.

The forecaster has today issued new severe weather alerts heading into Monday, for the middle and upper parts of the South Island and the lower parts of the North Island.

These include strong wind and heavy rain watches for parts of the Canterbury high country, and those areas on the West Coast and Marlborough that got hit by flooding earlier in the week.

MetService says the bad weather is "piling in" for much of the country, and is warning of snow to low levels in the South and parts of Canterbury on Monday and Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Silvia Martino said the snow could affect people's travel plans and place further stress on an electricity grid "still playing catch-up" after this week’s severe weather impacts.

- Allied Media