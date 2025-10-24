State of emergency lifted for much of Canterbury

A state of emergency has been lifted for most of the Canterbury region tonight following severe weather.

With no mayors sworn in, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell stepped in on Wednesday and declared a state of emergency for the region.

At 5.40pm today it was lifted for Waimakariri District, Christchurch City, Selwyn District, Ashburton District, Timaru District, Mackenzie District, Hurunui District and Waimate District.

A state of emergency remains in place for the Kaikōura District.

Severe winds and dry conditions led to multiple fires breaking out around the same time across the northern part of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Mitchell said there were still some issues related to the recent fires.

“These include ongoing welfare needs of people impacted ... as well as the risk of fires flaring up again over the coming days.

“Keeping the state of local emergency in place for Kaikōura will ensure local civil defence continue to have access to the emergency powers needed to respond to these ongoing issues."

- Allied Media