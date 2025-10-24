Appeal for info on Kiwi boy missing in Canada

Kai Pavlovic relocated with his mother and stepfather to Vancouver in 2023. Photo: : Supplied/Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The family of an 11-year-old boy with relatives in New Zealand and Canada are appealing for information, nearly a month after concerns were raised about his whereabouts with police in British Columbia.

RNZ earlier reported that Kai Pavlovic's New Zealand-based family had "grave concerns for his safety".

Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) received a request for a well-being check for Kai on September 26.

They earlier said it was believed he was with a caretaker who they are actively working to identify.

In a statement to RNZ on Friday, Kai's aunt Helen Kok said Kai, who is a New Zealand citizen is an "exceptionally kind, caring, intelligent, and funny young boy".

"He is outgoing, makes friends easily, and is brave enough to give anything and everything a try."

Kai relocated with his mother and stepfather to Vancouver in 2023.

"We have lost contact with Kai. His extended family from both Montenegro and New Zealand love him deeply, and miss him terribly.

"As a family we are devastated by the situation, and continue to be gravely concerned for Kai's wellbeing.

"We implore anybody who may have seen Kai or know of his current whereabouts to please call the Burnaby RCMP at +1 (604) 646-9999."

Last week, Burnaby RCMP released a statement saying billboards were being launched across the province.

Media relations officer Corporal Laura Hirst said police wanted everyone to be on the lookout for the boy.

"Our investigators are working tirelessly to locate him, and we are asking for the public's help as part of that ongoing effort."

Police appealed for the caretaker or anyone who knows him to get in contact.

"If you have Kai in your care, you need to come forward and contact the Burnaby RCMP. We need to confirm Kai's safety and wellbeing."

Investigators were also hoping to speak to community members who may have had interactions with Kai as part of his daily routine.

They wanted to speak to any adults or parents whose children have been participating in playdates, sports, and/or extra curricular activities with Kai. They also wanted to speak to any operators or instructors from sports or activities which Kai has been involved in.

"Our officers have been working non-stop to locate Kai and are employing a number of techniques to gather information and help move the investigation forward," Hirst said.

"The best way for the public to help us is to keep an eye out for Kai and contact us immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts."