Former PM Jim Bolger farewelled

Jim Bolger in 2016. He served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997. Photo: RNZ

Tributes have been paid to former Prime Minister Jim Bolger at his funeral, with hundreds travelling from around the country to attend.

The service for the 90-year-old was held at the Catholic Our Lady of Kāpiti Parish in Paraparaumu this morning.

MPs from across the political spectrum attended including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Other included former Prime Ministers Jenny Shipley, Helen Clark and Sir Bill English, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Parliament's Speaker Gerry Brownlee.

Other former National politicians included Sir Don McKinnon, Chris Finlayson, Todd Muller, Nathan Guy and John Carter.

Opposition parties were also represented by Labour's Willie Jackson, the Greens' Julie Anne Genter and Steve Abel, and Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and president John Tamihere.

The Māori Queen, Nga Wai hono i te po, arrived shortly before the funeral started along with Waikato Tainui leader Tukoroirangi Morgan.

Three of Bolger's nine children shared their memories of their father, his devout faith, keen intellect and deep love for his wife, Joan.

His son Matt remarked on the incredible number of tributes.

"It may be heartening to some of the dignitaries gathered here today, or it may not, but it seems that the most effective way to be popular in New Zealand politics today is to be dead," he said to laughter.

He said his father was at times a deeply unpopular politician but had "deep confidence and calm".

"We all know that confidence that you are doing the right thing does not, of course, always mean that you're doing the right thing. In the long view, he may have got more right than wrong."

Daughter Bernadette Cavanagh said her dad's greatest achievement was his loving family and acknowledged his "phenomenal partnership" with Joan.

"One day last week, mum had just got home after spending 12 hours at the hospital with Dad, her phone rang," she said.

"It was Dad, asking if she wanted to go back in because he missed her."

Bolger, of the National Party, was Prime Minister from November 1990 to December 1997.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro declared his passing the "end of an era" when a young farmer who left school at 15 could rise through the political ranks to become Prime Minister.

"New Zealand has lost a good man who led us with vision, courage and decency through tumultuous times."

Kiro noted Bolger's "no-nonsense pragmatism" and called him "man of the hour" for his work through the Treaty settlement process.

"He will be remembered by Māori as a man of great mana."

Bolger's commitment to reconciliation with Māori was frequently returned to by speakers at today's service.

Luxon commended him for concluding the first settlements: "New Zealand is better place for it and for Jim's moral certainty."

Morgan said Bolger came to power at a time of "deeply strained" relations between Māori and the Crown.

"Jim saw what others could not. That reconciliation was not just possible. It was necessary."

McKinnon, Bolger's deputy of most of his tenure, told the service that his friend was able to keep his National caucus united and focused for the better part of seven years.

"I always see my own party as more managerial and less ideologue. And may it continue. Maybe it's a good thing. Maybe it's not. Chris Luxon down here will be cogitating that all the time as he heads to the next election."

Parliament's proceedings today were delayed by a hour to allow more politicians to attend the funeral.

Bolger, who had been undergoing dialysis since kidney failure last year, died on Wednesday last week surrounded by his nine children, 18 grandchildren and wife.

'Proud New Zealander'

Speaking in Parliament last week, Luxon described Bolger as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a farmer from Taranaki and a proud New Zealander.

He said Bolger had "an instinctive grasp of New Zealanders' innate sense of fairness" which "helped him make the right choices at the right time for the right reasons".

"I didn't have the privilege of knowing Jim personally, but since becoming prime minister I received a few quiet phone calls from him. They were short, sincere and thoughtful. He offered encouragement, perspective and advice - advice that I took seriously."

Hipkins told MPs he first met Bolger as sixth-form student at during a school celebration of New Zealand winning the America's Cup.

"He was incredibly generous with his time, he took a genuine interest in younger New Zealanders. I think he asked more questions of me than I asked of him."

Hipkins said Bolger's legacy was woven into the country's fabric, describing him as humble, dedicated and passionate.

"He remained a mentor and a friend to anyone in this house who sought out his guidance."