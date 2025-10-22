Fires rage, highways closed, more wild weather on way

Fire crews were monitoring the blazes in Kaikōura overnight. Photo: RNZ

The fires in Kaikōura that destroyed five homes yesterday are still burning, and crews are racing to get them contained and put out before winds pick up again.

Multiple fires fanned by fierce winds destroyed 14 buildings, included five houses, and firefighters were able to save another five homes.

About 20 people have been evacuated so far.

The Kaikoura Distirct Council says an evacuation order was still in force overnight, and helicopters are set to take to the air to help fight the fire at first light.

RNZ reporter Keiller McDuff, who is in Kaikōura, says it's not known how the fires started and fire investigators will be on the scene today.

Traffic backing up on State Highway 1 near Kaikōura on Wednesday morning. Photo: RNZ

However, once they started the high winds created "a bit of a disaster" in terms of spreading dozens of fires.

"The fire ground is incredibly dispersed."

It was difficult to know how big the fire ground is. Some people had gone up in helicopters in very testing conditions to try and survey the scene.

It covered a wide swathe of the northern part of town and jumped State Highway 1.

There were also fires in the southern part of Marlborough and some fire crews on their way to Kaikōura had to turn back to deal with those.

Winds also allowed the fires there to spread.

Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper said the wind was expected to drop today and then pick up again tonight, and he wanted the fires out before then.

He says they are now looking at what is going to be needed when gale-force winds with high temperatures hit the east coast of both main islands from early tomorrow.

Highway closures at the top of the south Island on Wednesday morning. Image: NZTA

At the height of the response, about 50 appliances attended with about 120 personnel working to extinguish the flames.

About 30 appliances stayed overnight, the crews mainly protecting other structures.

MetService says it's possible some of the warnings for damaging gales and heavy rain for central and southern parts of the country may be upgraded to red.

Severe weather alerts are in place for almost all of the South Island, and MetService earlier this week said Thursday would be a "big day" of weather.

State Highway 1 near Kaikōura remains closed because of the fires, one of several highway closures at the top of the island.

The highway is closed from Blenheim to Kaikōura from both weather-related issues and the fires.

Fallen trees are blocking Inland Route 70 which is closed from Peketā south of Kaikōura to Waiau.

Flooding has also shut the Lewis Pass (SH7).

Kaikōura's Takahanga Marae has been offering shelter and accommodation for evacuated people.

MainPower's outage map shows power is out for hundreds of homes spread across several areas.

It says teams are working to restore electricity as safely and as fast as possible.

It's also warning of what it says is a significant weather event due to strike tomorrow.

Canterbury's Civil Defence Emergency Management says the forecast is for stronger wind and higher temperatures across a broader area.

It's urging people to use today to prepare, and consider how the wind may affect them and their property.

Meanwhile, some highways are closed in the North Island after strong winds and heavy rain caused major disruptions, and power remains out to thousands of people in Wairarapa.

Four vegetation fires continue to burn in Pōrongahau in Hawke's Bay.

Firefighters have been monitoring the fires overnight - and operations were expected to resume at first-light.

Around 50 to 60 firefighters are expected back today.