'Threat to life': 150kmh winds on way as wild weather bears down

MetService is warning of possible threats to life as an extreme weather system packing winds of up to 150kmh bears down on the country tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of damaging gales and significant heavy rain for southern and central New Zealand, and this morning issued a raft of severe weather alerts, including rare red strong wind warnings for parts of Canterbury, where winds of up to 150kmh are expected.

Wild weather has already claimed a life this week. A man was killed when he was hit by a falling branch in Mt Victoria in Wellington yesterday.

MetService today said an active front, associated with a "significant deep low" to the south, would move over the country, bringing "a threat to life" from flying items and falling trees.

"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply."