Homicide investigation after man dies in Hamilton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A homicide investigation has been launched in Hamilton after a man died this evening.
Police were called to a house in Lake Crescent at around 6:15pm, where they found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene.
A second person has been taken to Waikato Hospital with an arm injury.
Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler says cordons are in place and residents can expect to see extra police in the area.