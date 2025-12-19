Dozen injured after minivan and car collide

A dozen people have been injured after a crash involving a car and minivan at Lake Rotomā near Rotorua.

Emergency services, including two helicopters, responded to the crash shortly on State Highway 30 after 10pm yesterday.

Hato Hone St John said 12 patients were treated and taken to various hospitals in the region.

One person in a critical condition was flown to Waikato Hospital, while a second person with serious injuries was flown to Tauranga Hospital.

Nine people suffered moderate injuries - two of whom were taken to Whakatāne Hospital while seven were transported by ambulance to Rotorua Hospital.

One person with minor injuries was also taken to Rotorua Hospital.

St John says six ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit, two road managers and one major incident support unit attended.

Fire and Emergency NZ said Rotomā, Rotorua and Kawerau crews were also called to the scene.

Nobody was trapped in either vehicle.