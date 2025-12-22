Pair arrested after alleged theft from Kmart

Kmart in Botany, Auckland. Photo: Google Maps

A south Auckland woman will spend Christmas Eve in court after being charged with shoplifting at Kmart.

Police were called to Kmart in Botany about 10.30am on Sunday, after someone reported seeing a man and a woman stealing three shopping trolleys filled with items.

"Police have made a number of enquiries and subsequently located the vehicle at an address in Great South Road, Manurewa," Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish said.

"Two people were quickly arrested and about $400 worth of goods were recovered from the vehicle."

Cornish said Christmas was "a time for giving, not taking".

Though two people were arrested, police only said a 35-year-old woman was charged with two counts of shoplifting and driving without a license.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.