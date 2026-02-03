Man found dead at shooting was stabbed - police

Benjamin Harry Timmins. Photo: Supplied

A man found dead after a shooting in Waitārere Beach last month was actually stabbed, police say.

The man, identified by his sister as 60-year-old Benjamin Harry Timmins, was found dead and three others with gunshot wounds on 14 January.

The police initially said all four people had gunshot wounds - but the scene examination and post-mortem have now been completed.

"As a result, Police now believe one person at the address received a wound consistent with being stabbed," Central District crime manager Inspector Craig Sheridan said.

"The three people who received wounds consistent with being shot remain in hospital in a stable condition."

Police say they've spoken to the three injured people as part of their investigation.

In the initial police response, they said the three people in hospital - an 46-year-old woman, and two young men aged 17 and 21 - were found with critical injuries.

"Another young person who was at the address is physically unharmed and they are being given wrap-around support," they said.

A firearm was also found at the scene.

Police earlier revealed a dismantled gun, parts and ammunition were seized from the property a few hours before police returned to find the dead man and critically injured people.

They also confirmed they responded to a family harm-related incident at the same property on Friday 9 January, where Timmins was arrested and charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Timmins was due in court on the day of the fatal shooting.

On Facebook, Timmins' sister said he was her rock, her friend, her protector "and above all, my brother" and "I will miss him," she said.

She said it was with the "heaviest of broken hearts" that she was sharing that he was dead.

"The last of the good old boys," she wrote. "Loved friend, father, and brother. Trickster, funny fella, all round solid gold."

The police investigation continues.