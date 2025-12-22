Willis not standing for electorate seat at next election

Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will not be standing for an electorate seat at the next election.

At the last election, Willis campaigned for the Wellington electorate of Ōhāriu, which was narrowly won by Labour's Greg O'Connor with 17,565 votes to Willis' 16,305.

The electorate will next year be split into the new seats of Kenepuru and Kāpiti, which replace Mana and Ōtaki.

In a statement, Willis - who is also National's deputy leader and has been confirmed as a list-only candidate - said she would campaign across New Zealand to re-elect a National government.

"I am honoured to have the support of the National Party Board to campaign across New Zealand to help re-elect a National Government focused on fixing the basics and building the future," she said.

Willis said the economy was growing again and inflation had come down as a result of the government's plan.

"We cannot take our recovery for granted. Labour have been clear - their plan is to tax more, borrow more, and spend more, leaving us worse off and jeopardising what all Kiwis have worked so hard for.

"With the economy recovering, exports at a record high and a new planning system on the way New Zealand is in safe hands under a National Government.

"I'm looking forward to supporting Christopher Luxon and National MPs and candidates around NZ to campaign for and win the Party Vote at next year's General Election."

O'Connor has said he intends to continue his political career, but will not challenge Labour colleage Barbara Edmonds.