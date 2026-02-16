Prisoner with burst appendix six days delayed going to hospital

By Kate Green of RNZ

A prisoner with a burst appendix was told it was a stomach bug, and waited six days to be admitted to hospital for surgery.

The Health and Disability Commissioner said multiple registered nurses saw the woman, but their clinical impression was that of a viral infection.

On her admission to hospital on July 5, 2022, she was diagnosed with a burst appendix, and the next day she underwent an operation to remove her appendix, drain a pelvic abscess, and remove a section of her large intestine.

Her symptoms were first flagged after a standard morning medication round, when two nurses noted that the woman, who the report calls Ms A, had been vomiting for the past three days and unable to keep food down.

Ms A told the commissioner investigating her case that a nurse told her it was a stomach bug, and when her symptoms persisted at the next appointment, she was told to "ride it out".

The prison has denied clinical staff said this. It explained the woman's treatment was focused on managing nausea and vomiting, and maintaining hydration, as nurse assessments indicated a viral illness and an absence of any red flag symptoms.

The woman was seen by multiple nurses during the next six days for nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, but there was no record of observations like temperature, blood pressure, or pulse, no abdominal examinations, and no description of bowel movements taken at these assessments.

There was also no evidence her fluids were monitored, despite the vomiting, and no clear record of the effect of pain medication provided.

She was eventually referred to the local hospital by a medical officer, following blood tests on July 5.

She spent nine days in hospital, and was discharged on July 14. She complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner the following month, on August 22.

Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell found the Department of Corrections had breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights by failing to provide appropriate care to Ms A, and to escalate her care in light of her symptoms and multiple presentations.

Department of Corrections accepts the care was below standard, blames staff shortages and high turnover

According to the HDC report, the Department of Corrections accepted the nursing assessments and documentation did not meet professional standards - or the department's own expectations.

However, it explained its health team was experiencing high volumes of staff vacancies, staff turnover, and unplanned absences at the time of these events.

The prison, which is not named in the report, also had no permanent health centre manager nor access to a clinical quality assurance advisor at the time, it said.

Ms A said she was in a vulnerable and dependent state, and the clinical staff did not do enough to escalate her care. She said the consequences of these events have greatly affected her, and she has since undergone a second surgery.

Changes since the incident

The prison told HDC the following changes had been made since the incident:

A clinical quality assurance advisor had been assigned to the region to support the prison health team

Medical officer hours had increased by six hours a month to provide additional appointments and support

Guidelines and patient management systems had been updated

Educational sessions held on clinical documentation

A national clinical documentation audit was conducted across all prisons

A deputy commissioner of women's prisons role was created in April 2024 to strengthen connection between frontline operations through a formalised women's prison network and to provide stewardship

Peer review meetings for medical officers were established in 2023 to provide a support mechanism and an opportunity to discuss issues

Commissioner also recommends a written apology

The commissioner said the prison should write an apology to Ms A, to be sent to HDC within three weeks for forwarding.

When Corrections was approached for further comment, Juanita Ryan, deputy chief executive Pae Ora, said she would like to reiterate the department's apologies to Ms A.

"The medical care Ms A received fell short of what is rightly expected of us. It is critical that while someone is in our custody, we support and improve their health, ensure their physical safety, and treat them with dignity and respect. In this instance we did not provide adequate healthcare for Ms A and for this we are truly sorry. We have apologised to Ms A directly."

She said they had done or were on track with a number of other recommendations made by the commissioner - including providing copies of relevant guidance documents and audit findings.

Corrections now also required evidence that all staff at the prison had completed the Graduate Certificate in Nursing: Rural Assessment of the Deteriorating Patient at Ara Institute of Canterbury, she said, and a new online training module on pain management was on track to be completed by the end of March.