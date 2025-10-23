Evacuations as crews struggle to reach Hanmer Springs blaze

Fire at Hanmer Springs. Photo: Supplied / Gavin Martin

A small number of homes and luxury hotel Braemar Lodge have been evacuated near Hanmer Springs because of a large fire.

Firefighters are struggling to reach the fire approximately 4.5km southeast of the township, due to roads being blocked by downed trees.

State Highway 7 is closed between Waipara and Springs Junction, as well as State Highway 7A, the turnoff to Hanmer Springs.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said air operations were not able to take place due to the extreme winds in the area.

No properties were currently threatened by fire, it said.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell told Midday Report police had already sent more staff in to the area.

He didn't have a lot of detail but said the winds were posing problems for emergency services.

Meanwhile, crews tackling the Kaikoura fires are working to continue extinguishing hotspots alongside specialist arborist crews to bring down dangerous trees.

Helicopters have remained on standby to assist the 15 ground crews on site, a Fenz spokesman said.

"All roads continue to be open under traffic management with delays in place but motorists should be prepared for closures if the winds become hazardous."

Residents in the Kaikoura Flats area were advised to stay vigilant and ring 111 should they see any smoke or flames.

'Horrendous' winds pummel Hanmer

Hanmer has been one of the hardest-hit areas by Thursday's weather, with severe gales forecast up to 200kmh.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said "horrendous" winds have caused widespread damage across the district, which includes Hanmer.

A power outage is affecting more than 1600 people in the Hanmer Springs area, and residents are being asked to conserve water due to disruption at the council's pump sheds.

Black said trees and power lines were down.

She said the council was asking people to act cautiously, and heed the advice of emergency management officials to stay home and look after their neighbours.

Mitchell said the Canterbury High Country is experiencing the worst of the winds, although the effects of this weather event is being felt "everywhere".