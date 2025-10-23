Roads closing and 1000 without power in South

Flooding on State Highway 6 near Kingston. The road is not closed but the situation is being monitored by contractors for NZTA. Photo: NZTA

Roads are closing, flights are cancelled and lakes are approaching flood warning levels as the wild weather hits parts of the South.

Power is out to more than 1000 customers in the Southern Lakes area.

Aurora Energy's website shows widespread outages including in Queenstown, Glenorchy, the outskirts of Wanaka, Te Anau and Makarora.

PowerNet is also reporting multiple outages between Lumsden and Mandeville.

Rain has been falling heavily in Queenstown and Wānaka this morning, with thunder and lightning reported in Queenstown.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says its emergency operations centre is tracking rain, river and lake levels across the district.

Leslie van Gelder, who lives in the Rees Valley, told the Otago Daily Times she lost power about 11am.

The Rees Valley Rd was closed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council about 9.30am.

‘‘It was kind of expected, which would go first, the road or the power,’’ Ms van Gelder said..

A warning sign on Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

‘‘It’s pretty wild up here.

‘‘I’m guessing the eye of the storm is coming through ... we’ve just had wind that was circular, not a tornado — I’ve never seen that before.’’

Several roads have already closed due to flooding or slips and the council says more closures are likely.

Current closures:

Rees Valley Road, Glenorchy (flooding)

Mount Aspiring Road, Wānaka (flooding)

SH6 Makarora - Haast (slip)

Lake Wakatipu is at its first flood warning level at Queenstown and approaching it at Glenorchy.

Lake Wānaka has almost reached its first flood warning level.

Some 88mm of rain fell north of Glenorchy overnight, and 25mm at Wānaka.

The Otago Regional Council earlier said extensive flooding was likely in Glenorchy today.

It was also expecting flooding in low-lying Queenstown streets near Lake Wakatipu and on the foreshore of Lake Wānaka.

In a statement, Tom Dyer, the Otago Regional Council's general manager science and resilience, said people could access its environmental data portal for real-time monitoring of rivers and lakes.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, and the Westland ranges.

The Milford Road (SH94) is closed from Cascade Creek due to landslides and fallen trees covering the road. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised about 9.30am that Haast Pass (State Highway 6) was closed owing to a slip, while the Milford Road (SH94) is closed from Cascade Creek due to landslides and fallen trees covering the road.

The Central Otago District Council says there are "a number of areas" across the region with surface flooding, and heavy rain is continuing to fall.

The council said Clyde, Alexandra, Lowburn and Pisa Moorings were the worst-affected areas.

It advised motorists to travel only if it was essential, and to "please stay off roads if you do not need to be out there".

The whole of the South Island is being lashed by the wild weather, which has cut power to tens of thousands of people and caused scores of flight cancellations.

A slew of flights at both Dunedin and Queenstown airports have been affected.

- Allied Media