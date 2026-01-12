New joint council water entity announces appointments

Bruce Gemmell.

Fiona Smith. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED/CODC

The newly formed Southern Waters group has announced a couple of key foundational roles.

Southern Waters said in a statement last week it had made two key appointments to lead the establishment of the new water services entity.

Southern Waters will be the largest joint council water services entity in the South Island, delivering water, wastewater and stormwater services across the Central Otago, Clutha and Gore districts.

Professional director Bruce Gemmell, of Christchurch, has been appointed establishment chairman and Fiona Smith, who has over 30 years of specialist water-sector experience in Australia, has accepted the role of programme director.

In a joint statement, the mayors of Southern Waters’ shareholding councils — Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley, Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin and Gore District Mayor Ben Bell — said the calibre of applicants for both roles had been outstanding.

"The strong interest from across New Zealand and Australia is testament to the scale of setting up a water services company and the confidence experienced professionals have in Southern Waters as a new organisation," the statement said.

Mr Gemmell brings extensive expertise in the infrastructure sector, with particular experience in water and electricity distribution businesses.

His earlier career includes executive leadership roles at Ernst & Young’s Christchurch and Wellington practices, and as managing partner of KPMG Christchurch. Throughout his career, he has specialised in transactions, restructuring, capital raising and valuations across the infrastructure sector.

He is an independent director and chairmen of the audit and risk committee at Central Plains Water Ltd and director of Buller Electricity Ltd. Other current roles include chairman of Nitrolabs Ltd and director of Pioneer Renewables Ltd.

He has advised numerous water reticulation businesses during his career, including assessing water and waste distribution assets for the Dunedin City Council and advising the Christchurch City Council on its interest in Central Plains Water.

He was a founding member of the West Coast Development Trust’s advisory body, where he was instrumental in structuring and approving council civic development projects.

Ms Smith brings more than 30 years’ specialist water sector experience to her role, including significant expertise in setting up and leading new water organisations through major reform and transition.

She most recently served as strategy and performance executive manager at WaterNSW, one of Australia’s largest water utilities. Before this, she was acting chief executive of the Sydney Catchment Authority, leading the organisation through an external review and its subsequent merger to form WaterNSW.

Her experience spans water supply management, strategic asset planning, regulatory management, environmental protection and stakeholder engagement across governmentowned, price-regulated utilities.

Speaking on behalf of the three councils’ chief executives, Central Otago District Council chief executive Peter Kelly said attracting someone with such depth of experience from beyond our borders demonstrated Southern Waters was being taken seriously as a future-focused water services provider.

"While the programme director brings international experience, the focus remains firmly local, working alongside councils, staff and communities to build a water services organisation that reflects the needs and values of the southern region," he said.

The programme director role was a fixed-term position, leading the establishment phase of Southern Waters through to December next year.