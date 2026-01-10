Milford highway works to start on Monday

Milford highway in Winter. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Roadworks affecting traffic on Southland's Milford highway start next week.

The work on State Highway 94/Te Anau-Milford Highway, near Sinclair Rd, had been scheduled for January 5 but would now begin on Monday, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised yesterday.

The expected end date for the work remains Saturday, January 31.

The work to improve the region's state highways in the new year includes excavation, fill, resurfacing and line marking.

Other highways affected are:

■ SH90/Waikaka Valley Highway, between Waikaka Rd and Cunningham Rd — work scheduled until Tuesday, March 31.

■ SH96/Winton-Wreys Bush Highway, at Heddon Bush Rd (until Saturday, January 31).

■ SH96/Winton-Hedgehope Highway at Zwies Rd, Browns (until Saturday, January 31).

The work will be carried out from 6am to 8pm daily on weekdays.

Road users can expect to encounter temporary traffic lights, a 30kmh temporary speed reduction and delays of five to 10 minutes. — Allied Media