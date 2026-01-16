Vital local voice stays strong during reforms

Rob Scott. PHOTO: ODT FILES

What are your priorities for the year ahead?

To keep on top of all the changes going on around us and at the same time without losing focus on the important work that also needs to be done for our people and our places. This includes getting a strong foundation in for the next long-term plan.

What opportunities do you see in the year to come?

We have got some fantastic opportunities to work with our people locally in our towns to ensure that we are investing in the right way and the right places. I’m looking forward to seeing the progression of the Te Anau Manapouri Airport work and the completion of the Stewart Island solar solution along with all of our nine community boards setting and achieving goals and outcomes for their towns.

What challenges do you see?

The amount of change and reform happening all at once at pace, particularly during an election year which traditionally sees a rush of legislation all at once. Having already started the process of reorganising local government in Southland, it will be interesting to see how this intersects with the new reform. It is going to be crucial that we maintain affordability and that the local voice stays strong throughout all of this, which is going to be difficult with the timeframes and extent of the change.

How do you plan to navigate these?

All of these changes bring opportunities and thankfully we are on the front foot with the work that we have been doing over the last few years. We are well positioned with our community boards, and the best way to successfully navigate through all of this is to ensure that we are working together with our people.

What new year’s resolutions do you have for yourself ...?

For myself it is really about balancing everything well, ensuring that I still get quality time with the family whilst staying healthy and keeping on top of all my work. I am laser focused on sorting out our roading funding inequity this year as well. We have got some big goals as a council and I would like each one of our 69 elected members to feel accomplished at the end of the year.

... and your district and council?

It is going to be crucial this year to invest our energy into where we are going to get the best return. There is going to be so much happening, particularly in the Wellington space, and we need to ensure that we don’t get distracted by some of the small stuff at the expense of what is important for our people. Our communication is going to be critical as we focus on keeping things simple, doing things better and delivering really well for our communities.

How did you spend your holiday break?

With the family. We spent a few days up in Akaroa and rented a place with no Wi-Fi, which was fantastic, and then the remainder at home charging the batteries for what is going to be a very busy year.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

The last few years have been ramping up, and I feel that this one is going to be the most intense in recent history for our sector. There are going to be some pivotal structural changes that we will need to ensure that we all get it right, not for Wellington, not for politicians, but for our people.

■ Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover and Gore District Mayor Ben Bell were unable to participate in the ODT survey.