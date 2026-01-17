Highway reopens after truck fire near Oamaru

State Highway 1 has reopened just north of Oamaru after a closure caused by a truck fire earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the highway near TY Duncan Rd, shortly after 10am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the truck, which was a Bedford type, was "well ablaze" and the flames had spread to some nearby trees.

The highway was closed for a time while Fenz crews from Oamaru, Weston and Waitaki worked to bring the blaze under control.

In an update about 11.30am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway had reopened, but advised motorists that the section between the Redcastle Rd and Orbell Rd intersections was subject to temporary speed restrictions, and urged people to travel with care.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz