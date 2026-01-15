Adventure race attracts international athletes

The MAGNIficent Adventure Race will have a home in Gore this year, the town serving as a home base for the endurance race, where teams of four have to battle and navigate their way through more than 600km of Southland and Otago — with no set course. Photo: supplied

Endurance athletes from around the world will be descending on Gore next month for a challenge spanning hundreds of kilometres — with an adventurous twist.

The MAGNIficent Adventure Race was first held last year in Lumsden, as a part of the Adventure Racing World Series.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell is calling it a great opportunity for the district.

"Events like this highlight the beauty and spirit of Southland. We’re proud to welcome competitors and visitors to experience not only the race, but everything our region has to offer."

Starting on February 28, teams of four will traverse through over 600km of the rugged landscapes of Southland and Otago with no trails or guides, just their own skills.

With only a destination in mind, competitors will pack-raft, bike, run, trek or move in whatever manner they see fit in order to get to the goal, with the best time in mind.

Navigation and planning are as important as fitness and gear, with teamwork and co-ordination adding another element for the four-person teams as they battle through.

Winners will receive free entry to the 2026 Free Adventure Racing World Championships in Corsica, France.

Race director Andy Magness said in a statement Gore was a fantastic place to set up shop for the event, and was ready to facilitate a life-changing experience.

"The MAGNIficent Expedition is more than just a race. It’s an adventure that pushes boundaries and creates unforgettable memories.

"We’re thrilled to bring this event to Gore and showcase the incredible terrain Southland and Otago has to offer."

The headquarters will be at the Gore Town & Country Club, which will serve as a central hub for competitors.

The race will continue until March 7.

