Oamaru truck crash disrupts key route

The main road through Oamaru is now clear following a truck crash early this morning.

A truck and trailer unit crashed at around 3.10am, on State Highway 1 (Thames Highway) between Sandringham Street and College Street, police said.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the crash but the road was partially blocked.

The crashed truck had now been towed and the road was now fully clear on SH1 near the intersection of College Street, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

- Allied Media