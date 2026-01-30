Weed killer raises concerns for wine growers

Winegrower Grant Taylor is concerned about the use of hormone-based weedkiller near vineyards in the Waitaki district. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

A powerful herbicide used by the council could put Waitaki Valley winegrowers out of business, a renowned wine producer says.

Waitaki Winegrowers Association spokesman and Valli Wines founder Grant Taylor said recent use of hormone-based weedkiller Tordon by the Waitaki District Council had set off alarm bells for winegrowers in the area.

Late last year, a grape grower in Grants Rd, Otiake, spotted a council contractor spraying herbicide near the vineyards.

The contractor told him it was glyphosate but that later a hormone-based herbicide spray, commonly known as Tordon, would be used.

Mr Taylor said grapes were particularly sensitive to hormone-based sprays and the use of Tordon could seriously damage vineyards.

‘‘It has the potential to put people out of business,’’ Mr Taylor said.

This came off the back of ‘‘significant spray damage from Tordon to a Waitaki vineyard’’ as a result of a neighbour using the herbicide, he said.

He declined to provide details of the incident, but said he understood the council could be liable for financial damages if the herbicide inflicted damage.

‘‘The person who has caused the damage in other places [around New Zealand] has been held responsible, so I would think so.

‘‘We’re also on the council’s side — we don’t want the council to be liable for anything either.’’

Mr Taylor and the association hoped to work with the council to manage the spraying safely.

The main ways to accomplish this would be to use a granular form of Tordon, rather than a spray, and to use it during different times of the year.

‘‘For example if they spray in February, that’s very, very damaging because our vines are in full leaf, so spraying at times when it doesn’t do any harm, when the grape vines are dormant [would be best].

‘‘It’s not a complaint or stirring, it’s just us wanting to work with the council for the best outcome for everybody.

‘‘We want to work with everybody.

‘‘Farming is a pretty important business up here and the council is very important to us as well.’’

The association had sent a letter to the council requesting a record of the spraying it had done in the area, he said.

Council network manager Erik van der Spek said the council would provide this to the association next week.

He said council contractors were aware of winegrowers’ concerns.

‘‘Council and its contractors are always mindful of potential spraying impact, which is why the least toxic and most effective and efficient options are used and why they comply with agrochemical handling and legislative requirements.

‘‘Council is open to working with Waitaki vineyards and has previously asked if they wish to implement a no-spray zone in front of their properties, by applying to council.

‘‘This is something many organic growers do and would result in no agrochemicals being used on the roadside in front of their properties, alleviating any concern.’’

Tordon was used on a ‘‘case-by-case basis’’ and was applied under controlled conditions, he said.

Any damage caused by the agrochemicals would need to be investigated to determine who was responsible, Mr van der Spek said.

‘‘Council and contractors hold public liability insurance and any liability would be a matter for insurance companies to determine.’’

nic.duff@odt.co.nz