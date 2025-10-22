Weather forces change to Dunedin mega strike

Doctors strike in Cumberland St, Dunedin, in 2023. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Several public sector unions say Thursday's mega strike will go ahead, though plans for some rallies may change due to the severe weather forecasts.

Several public sector unions say Thursday's mega strike will go ahead, though plans for some rallies may change due to the severe weather forecasts.

Teachers, nurses and thousands of other workers are all expected to strike.

Meanwhile, the union for senior doctors, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said outdoor rallies in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin had been cancelled, but rallies were still on in Auckland and Hamilton.

It was considering options for indoor venues for Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, but nothing was confirmed.

The PPTA says the strike cannot be cancelled, because formal notices have already been sent to employers, but some of the actions are being reviewed due to weather.

It has been estimated that 100,000 people could walk off the job.

NZEI Te Riu roa, the union for primary school teachers, said thousands of workers are still expected to be marching down Queen Street in Auckland, as well as in many other cities and towns across the North Island.

However it said rallies in Wellington, Wairarapa and a number of South Island locations will not go ahead.

The NZEI website and the website for the Public Service Association (PSA) showed that rallies have been cancelled in Christchurch, Canterbury Blenheim, Oamaru, Cromwell, Alexandra, and Wānaka.

It showed that in some cities, rallies have been moved indoors - including in Queenstown, Dunedin, Balclutha, Invercargill, Te Tai o Poutini, Hokitika, Greymouth.

The Dunedin rally will now be held at the Edgar Centre, Balclutha's at Te Pou, Invercargill's at ILT Stadium and Queenstown's at Queenstown Events Centre.

More than 36,000 nurses were scheduled to strike from 11am to 3pm, and about 40,000 to 50,000 teachers were to go on strike.

An estimated 11,500 other healthcare workers, including senior doctors, dentists, social workers and others, will join them. Senior doctors were striking only in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington Christchurch and Dunedin.

MetService has issued rare red-level strong wind warnings issued for Canterbury, Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton on Thursday.

The forecaster said the wind presented a threat to life from flying items and falling trees, and would cause widespread damage and significant disruption.

The first warning - for the Canterbury High Country - comes into effect at 1am.

Wellington and Wairarapa's warning comes into effect at 8am, and for Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains at 10am.

At this stage the warnings were in effect until late Thursday afternoon.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins said the strikes were "a stunt targeting the government" and patients and students would be paying the price.

"For many students, the strike falls in the same week as a teacher-only day and ahead of Labour Weekend, and it comes just weeks out from crucial exams for NCEA-level students - many who have endured ongoing interruptions throughout their secondary education," she said.

Collins said dragging out the negotiations with industrial action was cruel to people due to have surgery or vital consultations.

"Unions claim to represent the interests of their members. Those would be better served by constructive negotiation than by chanting slogans in the streets," she said.