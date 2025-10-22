Car theft story unravels after police find drugs, weapons

Police have recovered guns, knives, batons and hatchets from an allegedly stolen vehicle after an incident in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said a 36-year-old Burwood man now has a date with the courts following a "convoluted incident" that played out early on Tuesday morning.

The man rang police about 5.30am to report he had been threatened by an armed assailant who stole his Volkswagen.

Officers found the man on Chichester St, where he relayed an intricate chain of events that allegedly began to unfold an hour earlier.

"He told officers of being ordered to drive to several locations at gunpoint, swap keys for a BMW, and then using that car to track his supposedly stolen Volkswagen to Davis Street, where he found it locked and abandoned," the spokesperson said.

"As officers tried to make sense of the story, they gave the 36-year-old a lift back to his home to pick up the spare car keys.

"Once the Volkswagen was unlocked, officers invoked the Search and Surveillance Act to check the offender hadn’t left his firearm in the car.

"At that point, the threads of the man’s story began to unravel.

"Inside the Volkswagen, police found a methamphetamine pipe, a bag of white crystals, a shotgun concealed in a bag, a pistol, one round of ammunition and an assortment of knives, batons and hatchets. Police seized the items and arrested the man."

The man was charged with making a false statement, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of utensils, possession of an offensive weapon, and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on November 12.

-Allied Media