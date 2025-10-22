Fleeing Otago driver leads cops straight to prison

The woman pulled down Narrowdale Rd into the Otago Correctional Facility and her car was soon found in the prison’s carpark. Photo: ODT Files

An Otago driver fled police all the way to prison after worried members of the public reported her dangerous driving.

Drivers raised the alarm after seeing the 43-year-old woman allegedly speeding and passing on double yellow lines while travelling south down State Highway One towards Milburn.

Officers found the woman speeding at 140kmh in a 100kmh zone and signalled for her to pull over.

She instead fled police while continuing to speed and pulled down Narrowdale Rd — where the Otago Correctional Facility is located.

Her car was soon found in the prison’s carpark.

The woman’s vehicle was impounded and she was found inside the prison making a visit.

She was arrested at the prison and was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failure to stop for red and blue lights.

The woman was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

