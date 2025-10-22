Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Fleeing Otago driver leads cops straight to prison

    By Laine Priestley
    The woman pulled down Narrowdale Rd into the Otago Correctional Facility and her car was soon found in the prison’s carpark. Photo: ODT Files
    An Otago driver fled police all the way to prison after worried members of the public reported her dangerous driving.

    Drivers raised the alarm after seeing the 43-year-old woman allegedly speeding and passing on double yellow lines while travelling south down State Highway One towards Milburn.

    Officers found the woman speeding at 140kmh in a 100kmh zone and signalled for her to pull over.

    She instead fled police while continuing to speed and pulled down Narrowdale Rd — where the Otago Correctional Facility is located.

    Her car was soon found in the prison’s carpark.

    The woman’s vehicle was impounded and she was found inside the prison making a visit.

    She was arrested at the prison and was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failure to stop for red and blue lights.

    The woman was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

