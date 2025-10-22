Fleeing Otago driver leads cops straight to prison

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Drivers raised the alarm after seeing the 43-year-old woman allegedly speeding and passing on double yellow lines while travelling south down State Highway One towards Milburn.
Officers found the woman speeding at 140kmh in a 100kmh zone and signalled for her to pull over.
She instead fled police while continuing to speed and pulled down Narrowdale Rd — where the Otago Correctional Facility is located.
Her car was soon found in the prison’s carpark.
The woman’s vehicle was impounded and she was found inside the prison making a visit.
She was arrested at the prison and was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and failure to stop for red and blue lights.
The woman was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.