Police at scene of Queenstown sudden death

Emergency services are at the scene in Kent St. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death in Queenstown.

Police were called to the property in Kent St about 7.30am.

"While enquiries will be made, at this stage police believe the death is not suspicious," police said in a statement.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting the cause of a death was believed to be a fall from a balcony.

The matter would be referred to the Coroner.

- Allied Media