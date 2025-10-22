Police at scene of Queenstown sudden death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death in Queenstown.
Police were called to the property in Kent St about 7.30am.
"While enquiries will be made, at this stage police believe the death is not suspicious," police said in a statement.
The New Zealand Herald is reporting the cause of a death was believed to be a fall from a balcony.
The matter would be referred to the Coroner.
- Allied Media