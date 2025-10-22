Vegetation fire threatened structure near Waitati

Two helicopters were supporting ground crews fighting a large vegetation fire which threatened a structure near State Highway 1 north of Dunedin.

Ten trucks and two helicopters responded to today's blaze, which is now believed to be largely under control.

The fire had been burning through manuka and gorse, sending smoke across the surrounding area.

A neighbouring resident believed there was no chance the fire was going to be extinguished without using helicopters.

He said it looked as though the flames were roaring up to about 8m high at points.

‘‘That was up until the helicopter turned up, they got it under control pretty quick,’’ he said.

"Conditions are very windy, and crews are working to contain the fire and protect one structure," Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Fenz was alerted to the fire in Deans Valley, near Waitati, at 12.44pm.