Scooter pair smash into car after running red light

Two youths hooning around on a scooter slammed into a car after allegedly running a red light at a Dunedin intersection.

The pair were on the same electric scooter when they blasted through a red light at the Hanover and Great King St intersection at 3.30pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The pair drove straight into a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman.

The youths were both transported to Dunedin Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Sgt Lee said.

