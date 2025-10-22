Scooter pair smash into car after running red light

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two youths hooning around on a scooter slammed into a car after allegedly running a red light at a Dunedin intersection.
The pair were on the same electric scooter when they blasted through a red light at the Hanover and Great King St intersection at 3.30pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.
The pair drove straight into a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman.
The youths were both transported to Dunedin Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Sgt Lee said.