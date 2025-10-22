Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Scooter pair smash into car after running red light

    By Laine Priestley
    Photo: ODT Files
    Two youths hooning around on a scooter slammed into a car after allegedly running a red light at a Dunedin intersection.

    The pair were on the same electric scooter when they blasted through a red light at the Hanover and Great King St intersection at 3.30pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

    The pair drove straight into a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman.

    The youths were both transported to Dunedin Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, Sgt Lee said.

