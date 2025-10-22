Masked raiders smash way into Dunedin dairy

A police car outside the Dundas Corer Dairy which was raided early this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police are hunting a pair of masked invaders who raided a North Dunedin dairy in an early morning smash and grab.

The door of the Dundas Corner Dairy was smashed in at 3.30am and items were strewn about the store, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When police reviewed the CCTV, they discovered the two masked intruders had been in the store for about two minutes.

They stole multiple items from the store before running back out the broken door.

‘‘Inquiries are continuing to identify and locate the offenders, which includes reviewing the number of CCTV cameras that are in this area,’’ Sgt Lee said.

At 10.50am yesterday, police were called to a liquor store in the North Dunedin area after a 39-year-old man pilfered two bottles of scrumpy before leaving.

Store staff followed the man and told police he was inside the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

They identified him as a man who had been arrested earlier in the morning for multiple shoplifting offences he had committed throughout Monday.

Police spoke to the man who still had the stolen scrumpies with him.

When officers went to arrest the man he resisted before being taken back to the station.

The man was charged with two charges of resisting arrest and seven charges of shoplifting.

He was held in custody and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

Later in the day at Rebel Sport in Crawford St, police were called after a 27-year-old man allegedly stole $2100 worth of bags and shoes.

Police arrested the man at 3pm after identifying him using CCTV, Sgt Lee said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

