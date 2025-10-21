Planes grounded at Christchurch Airport late this afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Operations at Christchurch Airport have been paused, leading to the cancellation of flights in and out of the city due to severe weather.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said this evening it was too early to know how many flights and passengers may be affected, or when flights could resume.

Christchurch is under a strong wind watch until 6pm as parts of the country is battered by severe weather.

Meanwhile, firefighters have put out a scrub fire on an overbridge near the airport, which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Crews from airport and Ilam stations were called to the blaze near Memorial Ave about 2.15pm today.

Smoke could be seen coming from an area under the road's Gateway Bridge.

The fire started on a median strip, then spread to an embankment between the suburbs of Harewood and Russley.

It is causing major traffic delays and the southbound lane is closed near the Memorial Ave offramp.

The northbound lanes on SH1 remained open, but authorities said caution is needed when travelling through the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ have urged people not to do anything that could spark a blaze in these windy conditions.

- Star News and RNZ