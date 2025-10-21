Labour MP stepping down in Christchurch

Duncan Webb.

Christchurch Central Labour MP Duncan Webb will not seek re-election in next year's general election.

The party's justice spokesperson announced his decison to step down on Tuesday, marking the end of nearly a decade in Parliament.

"Some of you may have heard that I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026," he said in a statement.

"I am hugely grateful for the support that has been given me, and I have put everything into the job.

"I’ve been an MP for nearly nine years and have enjoyed my time at Parliament and as the MP for Christchurch Central. It was also a huge privilege to be a minister in the sixth Labour Government."

Webb has served as the MP for Christchurch Central since 2017.

Photo: Duncan Webb

He grew up in east Christchurch, went to Shirley Boys' High School and studied at the University of Canterbury.

The former Law professor first he stood for Parliament after the Christchurch earthquakes when he was acting as lawyer for affected homeowners.

"Being an MP is an enormous honour - and I want to thank the local members of the Labour Party and the people of Christchurch for putting their trust in me to do this job on their behalf.

"I want to assure them that I won’t be slowing down. I am still here to help the people of Christchurch and make sure that Labour wins the next election."

Webb, who lives in Christchurch with his partner Suzanne and has three adult sons, said he has put "a lot of thought" in to the decision to leave Parliament.

"I have put a lot of thought into this decision. I particularly love the justice portfolio and would like to thank Labour Leader Chris Hipkins for putting his trust in me to do it, as well as my Labour caucus colleagues who are a fantastic bunch to work the relentless days and long nights with.

"I am going to take a break and then do something else. I want to spend more time adventuring, exploring nature, hiking, skiing and mountain biking with the people in my life who are special to me.

"After a break I’ll see what’s out there, but I believe I have another exciting career in me yet."

Before entering politics, Webb was a lawyer and lecturer at the University of Canterbury.

He served as the Chief Government Whip from June 2022 and was made the Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs in early 2023.

-Allied Media