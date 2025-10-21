Cars destroyed in hospital carpark blaze

The fire in the Whangārei Hospital staff damaged multiple cars. Photo: Susan Edmunds

Almost 30 cars have been damaged by fire in Whangarei Hospital carpark.

Fire and Emergency said the fire had now been contained and they're now dampening down hotspots.

Fenz said they were called to the scene around 2pm and have found both cars and vegetation on fire.

Five fire trucks and about 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, with brigades coming from Onetangi, Portland, Kamo and Whangarei.

Fean said about 28 cars have been damaged but could not confirm how many were destroyed.

It said the cause of the fire is unknown and fire investigators will be attending.

Earlier a doctor at the hospital said at least eight cars were ablaze in the staff car park.

The doctor, who did not want to named, told RNZ it is unclear what has caused the fire but the car park holds about 200 staff vehicles.

The person says flames and thick black smoke can be seen coming from the cars.

She says the fire is well away from the clinical area of the hospital.