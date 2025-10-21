Return of direct air link to capital ruled out by Air NZ

Air New Zealand has dashed hopes of a return of direct flights connecting New Zealand’s southernmost city with the capital. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Hopes for the return of a direct Wellington to Invercargill flight have been grounded.

Air New Zealand domestic general manager Kate O’Brien has confirmed the service will not be coming back any time soon.

"We know that the changes made at the end of 2024 have impacted some Southlanders, particularly those who travelled regularly to Wellington.

"These changes were made in response to softened demand on the route, and those conditions remain.

"Air New Zealand remains deeply committed to Southland, recognising the vital role strong air services play in supporting the region’s people, economy and businesses."

The airline wanted to keep Southland well connected by supporting travellers, businesses, and supporting events that helped visitors to discover "this special part of Aotearoa", Ms O’Brien said.

She said the company was boosting other connections and backing local initiatives.

"This summer, extra flights are helping enable visitation. And through our regional events sponsorship programme, we’re supporting next year’s Tussock Country Music Festival in Gore.

"We also continue to show up for the community in other ways: adding extra Christmas Eve flights to help whanau reunite, to operating a special Bluff Oyster Festival charter earlier this year."

From November to March next year, about 156,000 seats would be available in and out of Invercargill.

"Over this period, we’ve increased capacity by 9% on our Christchurch-Invercargill route and by 4% on Auckland-Invercargill, giving Southlanders more options to connect — and making it easier for visitors to come south and experience all the region has to offer," she said.

"With up to seven daily flights to Christchurch and five weekly services to Auckland, we’re providing strong, convenient connections across the country and beyond."

Associate Minister of Transport James Meager said, during his trip to Invercargill earlier this month, central government had committed $30 million to help secure effective regional air connectivity.

Mr Meager said the support was not a "bailout" but a "concessionary loan".

Securing more pilots and engineers to support the regional services would also be part of the strategy.

Another key was to increase demand by growing local populations to justify direct flights, he said.

toni.mcdonald@odt.co.nz