Warnings as weather hikes outdoor fire risks

File photo

People are being urged to delay any outdoor fires they have planned from this week through until the end of Labour Day.

Ongoing wild weather has prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) to warn people of elevated fire danger in many parts of the country.

MetService issued strong wind warnings for much of the country on Tuesday, with further warnings expected on Thursday and strong winds likely to continue through to Monday.

These winds combined with warm temperatures and low humidity would increase fire danger, particularly along the east coast of both main islands, Fenz Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler said.

"While vegetation may appear green, this can be deceptive - dead fuels, such as grass and leaves, remain present and can ignite easily," she said.

"A fire in these conditions would spread very quickly and be difficult for our crews to be able to control. These crews may already be stretched responding to weather-related callouts.

"The high winds may also make it difficult for air operations to take place, further hampering our ability to control any fires that break out."

Stiffler said 98% of wildfires in New Zealand were started by people.

"What we need the public to do is delay lighting any new fires, particularly over the next few days.

"Even though there will be more benign conditions on Wednesday, any fires lit then would have a high chance of reigniting when the wind picks up again on Thursday."

Areas of most concern included Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury and Southland, she said.

"While some rain is forecast, it is unlikely to fall in the regions that need it most," Megan Stiffler says.

"Although the greatest concern is in specific regions, fires could still occur elsewhere. We urge everyone across New Zealand to remain vigilant by not starting any new fires and checking their previous burns are completely out."

- Allied Media