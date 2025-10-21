Sparks fly as teens in stolen car flee Dunedin police on rims

A car sits abandoned in Forbury Rd this morning after being driven through the city on sparking rims after all four tyres were deflated by three sets of police road spikes. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A teenager was pepper-sprayed after a stolen car spiked three times by police was driven on its rims through Dunedin sending sparks flying.

The car containing a group of youths was spiked by police following an alleged burglary in Palmerston, police say.

Two teenagers were arrested — one pepper-sprayed and bitten by a police dog — and enquiries were continuing to locate ‘‘multiple youths’’, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The drama unfolded in the early hours of this morning when officers spotted the car travelling south from Oamaru towards Dunedin, at about 4.30am.

‘‘It is alleged that the vehicle and the occupants have been involved in a burglary of a store in Palmerston,’’

The Toyota Aqua was allegedly stolen from Invercargill and used earlier in a petrol drive-off in Oamaru.

It was also allegedly linked to offending in Timaru, Sgt Lee said.

The car continued south towards Dunedin and was spiked by police on the motorway near Pigeon Flat.

But it failed to stop and continued travelling at low speed towards the city.

It was then spiked a further two times by the time it had reached the Woodhaugh area, Sgt Lee said.

Having continued to drive the car through Dunedin on its tyreless rims, sparks flying, the youths ultimately abandoned it in Forbury Rd.

‘‘When police located the abandoned vehicle, it was confirmed that all four tyres had been punctured by the road spikes.’’

Two teenagers were arrested in relation to the offending with the vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

One was pepper-sprayed and bitten by a police dog as they attempted to flee the scene.

Another was chased down on foot.

They would both appear in the Youth Court.

Enquiries were continuing to locate ‘‘multiple youth’’ also alleged to be involved in the offending, Sgt Lee said.

