Testing times for University of Otago students

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago students line up for the start of the semester 2 final exam season outside Smithells Gym yesterday.

An Otago University spokeswoman said exams would run until November 8. In total, there will be 402 exams and 38,458 sittings.

There are some exams between 500-level to 700-level, but the majority are 400-level and below.

The biggest exams are all health sciences first-year papers; POPH192 with 1474 students, BIOC192 with 1518 students and HUBS192 with 1639 students.

Since last year, the exam period has been shortened due to the mid-year break being extended from two to three weeks.

As a result, exams now begin on a Monday, rather than the traditional Wednesday, reducing the overall exam period by two days.