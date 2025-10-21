South in spring weather firing line, again

Water spilling from the Roxburgh Dam is raising the Clutha River to a level that has prompted warnings for cyclists on the bike trail below the dam. Photo: Clutha Gold Trail/Facebook

As the South picks up from a damaging day of wild winds, MetService has issued a fresh round of weather alerts covering all of Otago and Southland.

Ferocious winds lashed the South yesterday, downing trees, tearing at roofs and leaving emergency crews scrambling to clear debris from roads.

The wild weather this morning moved north and has been slamming the lower North Island, where a falling tree branch has killed a man, flights have been cancelled and thousands are without power.

However, any respite in the South looks to be short-lived, as the MetService alerts point to more wild winds and heavy rain for the region.

There is an orange heavy rain warning for Fiordland, from midnight on Wednesday to 2pm on Thursday. Rainfall of up to 200mm is expected, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, also from midnight on Wednesday to 2pm on Thursday.

MetService says the heavy rain that fell yesterday and this morning has eased, but more is forecast for Thursday.

"Rainfall amounts may reach warning criteria within 40km east of the main divide, with thunderstorms possible."

There was a high chance of the alert being upgraded to a warning.

MetService weather advisories covered all of Otago and Southland on Tuesday morning. Image: MetService

There are also strong wind watches for all of Otago and Southland today, from 9am until this evening.

MetService says west to northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

The forecaster says another period of severe northwest gales is possible across the South on Thursday, and an alert would be issued closer to the time.

Further alerts are in place for most of the rest of the South Island, and for lower areas of the North Island.

Effects still felt

The effects of yesterday's weather were still being felt in some areas today.

Shortly after midday, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the Anzac Ave in Dunedin was closed to allow the clearing up of tree debris from yesterday. About 1.45pm it advised the road had reopened

In Central Otago, the Clutha Gold Trail manager is advising cyclists to avoid the trail due to the Clutha River level being unusually high.

On social media cyclists were warned there would be water over the trail in places, particularly between Roxburgh and Minzion Burn, south of Millers Flat, as Contact Energy had notified there would be 1300 cumecs flowing from 9.15am today.

It was possible the flow would reach 1500cu m, at which point the Clutha Gold Trail would be impassable, the post advised.

Near Wanaka, the Mount Aspiring road has been washed out by flooding.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says the road is closed at the Treble Cone turn-off while crews work to repair it.

Further north, Environment Canterbury is closely monitoring the region's alpine rivers, which have a flood warning in place.

Rain has been falling in the headwaters of the Waiau-uha, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Rakaia, Rangitata and Waitaki Rivers, but is easing.

The council says flows have risen in the upper catchments, which will travel through the lower parts of the rivers this morning.

It says farmers next to rivers should think about moving stock away from flood-prone areas.

