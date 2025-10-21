Dunedin granddad with toy knife feels sharp end of the law

A Dunedin grandfather alarmed members of the public who mistook a toy knife ‘‘tucked into his waistband’’ for a real one, police say.

The 46-year-old man was observed by ‘‘concerned members of the public’’ walking down George St at about 4pm yesterday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He appeared to have ‘‘a large knife tucked into his waistband’’.

Officers arrested the man but discovered the knife in question was actually just a plastic toy.

The man had bought the toy for his grandchildren, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘He understood the perception of the public in believing it to be a real knife, and their concern by the way he was carrying it in public.’’

The man was released with a warning.

It is the second time this month a toy knife has sparked a police response in Dunedin.

Last week, members of the public reported an 18-year-old flashing around what looked to be a knife and acting ‘‘disorderly’’ in Great King St.

When police arrived, the teenager calmly handed over two toy knives.

But when police asked him to then lift up his shirt they spotted a real knife tucked away.

He was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz